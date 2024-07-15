EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“Words, like stars, are lights that guide us,” said Basque journalist Xabier Díaz de Cerio on June 5, World Environment Day, during the presentation of the book ‘Peruvian Climate Alphabet’ (Penguin Random House). The work is a compendium of 254 colorful pages, magnificently laid out and well written, which includes 112 words that portray the climate situation in Peru. But it also contains the stories – also reported by other journalists – of farmers, cooks, indigenous leaders, women and young people who fight and communities that care for their biodiversity. It is not a dictionary, but the testimony of a vast journey through a country that is key to understanding the global climate emergency and containing it.

In the offices of your company, Factory of Ideasa bunker where books, videos, infographics and other products are cooked, América Futura talks with this Spaniard who, in his own words, has been travelling around Peru for more than 25 years in its liquid, solid and gaseous state.

Ask. Why an alphabet?

Answer. Because it is an easy way to access the content. It has many letters and is very varied. This allows you to show a multicultural and biodiverse country in an easy, fast and fun way.

P. The book does not stop at the beauty of the places, it includes a lot of people.

R. It is fundamental. In the book there are well-known people, but others who are anonymous, with names and surnames. There is someone like Mario Vargas Llosa and also Celedonia Huamaní, who is a female farmer, a specialist in the selection of corn grains.

P. The alphabet goes from the mountains to the coast to the jungle, it includes words in Quechua and Aymara. How does that fit in your head or in your environmental being with respect to Peru?

R. Initially, we thought of doing one word per letter. But with 27 words we weren’t able to show the complexity of Peru. Nor all the accents in the broadest sense of the term. So we started filling a board with words and we got to more than 180, of which we kept 112. It’s a cabalistic number, too. It’s the emergency number throughout Europe. The book is a call to climate emergency.

P. Do you feel that Peru is facing a climate emergency?

R. Yes, of course. The United Nations has determined that there are 11 aspects that show the vulnerability of a territory. Peru has 9 of them. On the other hand, it is a super-rich country on a natural level. It has many natural treasures. There are several reasons why, on a climatic level, it is an important world player. It is the first country in agrobiodiversity on the planet.

P. The number of potato varieties here is impressive. More than 4,000.

R. In addition to potatoes, quinoa, and corn, this part of the Andean arc has been one of the nine places where agriculture was born in the world. It is the second country in the world in terms of Amazonian forests, the ninth country in terms of forest area, and the fourth in terms of tropical forests. 70% of tropical glaciers are in Peru. All of these factors influence the climate at a global level. If there is a loss of forests, that will have an impact; if there is an improvement in conservation, that will also have a positive impact. It is a country that has scored many goals on the climate field.

The ‘Peruvian Climate Alphabet’ during a book presentation in early June. Sebastian Castaneda

P. Which is it?

R. Agrobiodiversity and gastronomy are fundamental to the climate issue. They have just created a potato that has 50% more iron than other potatoes. This can help combat anemia. If you have 4,000 varieties of this tuber, you have a treasure. There are also very varied Andean grains.

P. Quinoa, cañihua…

R. We have called them the fantastic four: quinoa, kiwicha, kañiwa and tarwi. They are four gluten-free Andean grains, originally from Peru. This country offers great possibilities for food and cooking.

P. At the same time, the book includes the term ‘inclusion’, which suggests that he sees the environmental crisis as a problem that has scientific, social and political aspects.

R. The environmental issue is not just ‘environmental’. It is economic, social, political. Inclusion is fundamental because women and young people are not included in the daily decisions of their communities. Women, for example, have a much less short-term view of water. Men think about water to produce that year’s harvest. It doesn’t matter if their behavior is not sustainable. Women see beyond that.

P. The alphabet also includes recent events, such as Cyclone Yaku, which hit Peru last year.

R. We are always sewing the past and the present together with a thread. We talk about the phenomenon The boy through an archaeological site that is 3,800 years old, and that is on the shores of the Pacific, such as Vichama, in the north of the country. There are traces of an extreme weather event turned into art. It is the same area where the Yaku cyclone occurred. This book speaks of identity, of knowledge, of current events, of history, of archaeology, of science, of gastronomy. Which is a bit of the mishmash that is Peru.

Q: Do you think that Peru is a ‘catch-all’ or a ‘disaster drawer’?

R. Peru is a mixed bag, because it has everything. And sometimes it is a ‘messy bag’. It has many problems, but at the same time many opportunities, precisely because of all its ancestral knowledge and its living culture. A living culture that will allow Peru to have answers for the country, but also answers for the outside world.

P. For the world…

R. Of course. This is what it is called glocal.

P. Think globally, act locally.

R. That’s right. There are techniques such as water sowing and harvesting, which appear in the book, and which are being exported. The Machaca sisters, whom we interviewed, have been giving workshops in Costa Rica on this technique.

P. And yet, when a presidential candidate said that water could be harvested, many people mocked him. That candidate later became president: Pedro Castillo.

R. Well, the thing is that we are dealing with a part of the country that is invisible. There are many gaps, and there is talk of closing them. But while these gaps are being closed, a dialogue must be generated. Unfortunately, the people who make decisions live with their backs turned to the rest of the country. A figure has recently been released on the increase in poverty in Peru.

P. It already reaches 29%, almost a third of the population.

R. A survey also came out Data in Tradewhich says that 31% of young people would have preferred to be born in another country. So there is a problem of self-esteem, which has to do with a great lack of knowledge. That is, some people know the bad things, but they have never come close to knowing the positive things.

P. The pages of the book exude concern, but at the same time a certain hope.

R. We have always sought to base ourselves on ‘solutions journalism’. We talk about problems, but we try to focus on them from the point of view of solutions. There are things that are wrong, yes. But we are going to talk about those things based on experiences that have found solutions.

P. Leadership of people is also valued in the pages of the alphabet.

R. That is fundamental. There are many people who are leaders. I remember Ruth Buendía, who won the Goldman Prize, which is what they call the ‘Green Nobel’. People are leaders in their community and can be leaders in their family.

P. You have been living in Peru for 25 years. Why are you staying?

R. Because I am in love with the living culture of this country. Because it has allowed me to develop professionally and personally. Something amazing happened to me. My parents came. We were in Cusco, in Chinchero, and suddenly my father disappeared. We found him talking to a man who was with a donkey, in a windy area, and throwing wheat so that the grain would fall. My father spoke Spanish and the man spoke Quechua. How did they communicate? Bernardo Atxaga, a Basque writer, said that in reality kimonos, skirts, txapelas, are the folkloric part of things. But if you scratch a little, 95% of the time we are talking about feelings, about people. That is something universal.

P. Is that what you found in Peru and in writing this book?

A: Of course. When I went with the photographer Cecilia Larrabure to a small town called Collurqui, in Apurímac [sierra sur del país]I realized that it looked a lot like my father’s village in Navarra. But I’ve lived in a village like this, I told myself. Of course, there wasn’t a condor. But a small town in the Andes behaves the same as a town in Navarra. Getting close to certain people to understand them is a way of understanding yourself.

P. What can Peru give to the world to save us from climate terror?

R. It is one of the 19 megadiverse countries. On the other hand, I think there is a lot of solidarity. You go through the mountains and the fact that there is such a variety of foods is due to the fact that there are seed fairs where people are not stingy with what they have and offer everything. There are also techniques that have been lost in other places, because they seem obsolete, but in Peru, sometimes due to poverty, they are maintained and are part of a living culture.

P. All of this affects him very deeply.

R. The relationship with the countryside, with nature, with the environment, or with ecosystems, is very close. We must not turn our backs on what is embedded in our DNA. Psychologists see it: we go to the countryside and we feel good. And it is not only because of the ecosystem services that the countryside offers. It is also because of the contemplation of the landscape.

P. Is that what you have tried to capture in this alphabet?

R. Yes. It is a way of showing our journey to more than 150 places in the country, of having traveled about 70,000 kilometers in Peru, and of highlighting this journey that began almost 20 years ago. It is not over and I hope it never ends.