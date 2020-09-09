A mother helps her children at the top of a hill, the only place in the area where they can pick up on their phone the virtual classes set up because of the Covid-19. (CARLOS MAMANI / AFP)

The galley of schoolchildren in Peru: since confinement on March 16, 2020 because of the coronavirus, all schools in the country are closed. It has now been six months and they should not reopen their doors before 2021. The re-entry, which usually takes place in April, after the austral summer, is not yet guaranteed. The Ministry of Education leaves room for doubt. To compensate for this educational deficit, the government is setting up remote programs, broadcast on radio and television. They are called “I learn at home”, and are intended for kindergarten, primary and secondary school.

In Peru with sometimes very remote areas, in the Andes or the Amazon, receiving the radio or TV is often complicated. The cases of children forced to walk up to 15 kilometers per day to access a network are not isolated. The government is facing more and more criticism. He is accused of abandoning some of the schoolchildren. Peru is indeed one of the countries that invests the least in education in Latin America: only 3.7% of GDP, one of the worst rates in the subcontinent, according to the World Bank.

Faced with these criticisms, the Peruvian government claims to want to bridge the digital divide with the distribution of nearly a million tablets with pre-downloaded content, with more than 3,000 programs. They are intended primarily for rural areas and poor urban areas that do not have internet access. These tablets will also have a solar charger for those who do not have electricity.

Problem: they had to be delivered in July but these famous tablets never arrived. The fault has a false contract issue with the manufacturer. A new contract was recently signed with another company and this time the government assures that the distribution will take place in October. An emergency, because 10% of students are dropping out of school, according to a report by the Peruvian Institute of Statistics, and nearly one in three in August alone.