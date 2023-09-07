A Russian who fled to Peru after the start of the SVO was detained for drug trafficking

Artyom Safonov, a Russian from St. Petersburg, who fled to Peru after the start of a special military operation (SVO), was detained on charges of drug trafficking. The newspaper reports El Comercio with reference to Peruvian police colonel Javier Infante.

“Employees of the national police of Peru have detained a reggaeton singer and a Russian citizen. They were selling marijuana in San Juan de Miraflores County. [провинция Лима]’, said the Colonel. It is noted that weapons and three kilograms of marijuana were confiscated from the detainees.

Infante added that the Russian is charged with robbery, as well as the organization of the Russians from San Juan gang, in which he was the only Russian.

Earlier, citizen Leonid Lavrov, accused of stealing nine million rubles from a bank vault, was extradited to Russia from Peru. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia, in 2016, while working at a bank, the defendant decided to steal money from the storage of the operational office. He managed to take nine million rubles. Then he tried with his accomplices to steal from the insurance company a large amount – 211 million.