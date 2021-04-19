RESIDENTS of Gibraltar could be able to get a check-up with their regular GP very soon as the health department started to return to normality.

After nearly 70,000 vaccines were distributed on the Rock, face-to-face appointments will return to normal levels after the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last year, GP visits and in person appointments were limited as many consultations were held over the phone.

There are now 15 active coronavirus cases in Gibraltar, all visitors, one who is in the critical care unit.

However, the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has asked patients to have some patience in the return to normality, after fears of overcrowding at public clinics.

A GHA spokesperson said: “We understand that some patients may not have had contact with their regular GP for many months, and will be keen to now book a face-to-face appointment.

“An initial surge in demand for appointments is therefore expected, and this may surpass availability for the first few weeks.

“The GHA therefore appeals to the public for continued patience and understanding when accessing primary care services.

“With time all patients will be able to access their GP of choice and resume attending to their primary care health needs on a regular basis.”

GHA members can make an appointment by calling 20007007 or 20052441.

Telephone consultations will still be arranged for those who do not need to meet with GPs in person.