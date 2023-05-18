The first Hospitality Forum in Russia opened in Perm on May 17. Participants from each region were able to talk about the cultural characteristics of their small homeland and its tourism potential. Izvestia publishes footage from this event.

Maxim Vlasov, Deputy Head of the Department of Sports and Tourism for the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, showed the work of bone carvers from his region, which are made from walrus bone. He emphasized that the drawings on the bone are first made with stuffing, and only after that they are drawn with paints.

Nikita Zelenyuk from Verkhoturye, Sverdlovsk region, opened his own business to revive the old craft of his homeland. Potash art – soap-making with goat’s milk – was known as early as 1836, and today the entrepreneur continues the tradition of making natural soap.

Oleg Manzik, chief specialist of the Tyumen Region Tourism and Promotion Agency, told Izvestia how to become an oilman and try “fish soup with oil”.

“Initially, oil was extracted, they were looking for it, but instead they found thermal springs. This is one of our chips. <...> We conduct excursions, people can feel like a person who extracts oil, an oilman. Or you can go through initiation into the oil industry, cook fish soup, which is prepared on the basis of oil, that is, fish soup with oil, as we usually say,” shared Oleg Manzik.

According to Alexei Chernikov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Perm Territory, the Hospitality Forum is one of the flagship events in Perm. He also noted that guests from new regions of Russia took part in the event.

Earlier, Izvestia published the architecture of the program of the Russian travel forum “Travel!”, which will be held from 8 to 11 June 2023 at VDNKh in Moscow. The business part of the forum will be devoted to the issues of attracting investments in the development of the tourism industry, public-private partnerships. Various tastings and master classes will also be held. Almost 80% of the subjects of each federal district of Russia plan to participate in the forum.