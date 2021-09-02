An unusual advertisement for the sale of a two-room apartment for tens of millions of rubles has appeared in the Perm Territory. The property, according to the owner, is charged for success and helps to make dreams come true. Details about the object are published on the website Avito…

The housing for sale is located on the third floor of a five-story building built in 1970 in the Industrial District of Perm at 39 Tankistov Street. Despite the unremarkable renovation in the premises with a total area of ​​44 square meters, the owner of the property is ready to make a deal for only 55 million rubles.

“Good karma for your life. A theater and film actor, world champion, who also lived in Israel, lived in the apartment. The apartment is charged for success from the holy land. All desires and dreams come true ”, – stated in the announcement.

The owner asks not to disturb those who are not ready to buy an apartment at the offered price. Journalists Ura.ru found outthat the world champion (in powerlifting) is the landlord himself, named Sergei. The man is sure that it was the apartment that helped him fulfill his childhood dreams, and now he is ready to pass on the “baton” to the new owner of the living space.

