In Perm, the building of a car service caught fire. The area of ​​the fire is 800 square meters. m. About this on Wednesday, November 23, reported press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Perm Territory.

It is noted that a message about a fire in a car service on Leonova Street was received on November 23 at 07:41 (05:41 Moscow time).

“For extinguishing the fire, the forces and means from the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the amount of 46 personnel and 12 pieces of equipment are working,” the ministry said.

According to preliminary information, the fire area is 800 square meters. m. The fire was localized at 08:48 (06:48 Moscow time)

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the fire.

Earlier, on October 22, two people died in a fire at a gunpowder factory in Perm. According to the source of Izvestia, the fire occurred in a building with the production of plastics.