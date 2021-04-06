The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case after a conflict at school, as a result of which a 15-year-old schoolgirl stabbed a classmate with a knife. This is on Tuesday, April 6, it is said on website regional department.

The criminal case was initiated under the article on intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, committed with the use of weapons or objects used as weapons, writes REGNUM…

The incident took place on Monday, April 5, in a school in Penza. A 15-year-old schoolgirl, who is registered with the juvenile affairs unit, stabbed her 14-year-old classmate in the back as a result of a conflict at recess, the website writes. kp.ru…

The victim was hospitalized, he is being treated.

Investigators will assess the actions of employees of the juvenile delinquency prevention system, who carried out preventive work with the girl, writes RT…

As writes “RIA News”, the prosecutor’s office will ask the investigation to bring the management of the school in which the conflict took place to account for negligence. A source of the agency in the law enforcement agencies clarified that the schoolgirl after the incident in the educational institution required the help of psychiatrists, and the victim received a tangential wound.

In February, it was reported that a high school student hit a teacher after a remark at a school in a Yakut village, the woman was hospitalized.