Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 22:44

Avenida Paulista turned purple and green this Friday (8), with the demonstration of social movements for International Women's Day.

Women, men and non-binary people participated in the march to demand rights, such as access to free and quality services in the areas of education and health, water and the legalization of abortion.

Purple and lilac represent the struggle of the feminist movement. Green refers to the wave that identifies countries where abortion has been completely decriminalized.

Protesters also denounced gender-based violence, which appears both in high rates of feminicide in recent years, and in a more everyday way, in the form of discrimination and inequity in the job market.

The march began around 6pm and covered several kilometers, in the rain, to Rua Augusta. With vigor, leaders took turns at the microphones shouting slogans such as “State of Israel, murderous state. And long live the struggle of the Palestinian people”, another political position adopted during the protest.

Protesters also paid tribute to names of feminist resistance in Brazil. One of them was psychologist Nalu Faria, one of the organizers of the World March of Women and who passed away in October 2023, aged 64. A member of the Semperviva Feminist Organization (SOF), she was undergoing treatment for heart failure in São Paulo.

Among the people, there were embroideries from the Linhas de Sampa group, which prints through textile productions, delivered to women who attended the protest. Among the flags, banners and posters, there were messages such as “We resist to live, we march to transform”, “Respect Father Julio Lancellotti”, “In the fight to defend our bodies, territories and sovereignty” and “Fear will not stop us ”, which demonstrates the variety of causes defended. Another message that caught attention was “Without gender and racial equality, there is no climate justice”.

Another agenda of the movements was the request for the arrest of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro, justified by the desire for him to answer for the setbacks that occurred during his administration and the effects of his decisions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the barriers against vaccination, which caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians. For physiotherapist Graziela Almeida, who was at the event, the measure is appropriate because Bolsonaro caused a lot of damage to the population during the pandemic.

In total, 26 events were planned throughout Brazil. For Saturday (9), another three are scheduled, one in Caruaru (PE), one in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) and the third in Guarapari (ES).