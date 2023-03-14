In the Petrovsky district of the Saratov region introduced a state of emergency due to floods

An emergency situation (ES) was introduced in the Petrovsky district of the Saratov region due to flooding. This was announced by the head of the district Alexander Grechikho in Telegram-channel.

“[На совещании] said that in the evening the water in the Medveditsa River within the city began to rise again, the situation worsened, which requires the introduction of an emergency regime, ”Grechikho specified.

The head of the district, citing a representative of the head of the civil defense and emergency sector, said that the water level is much higher than a significant mark. In connection with the introduced emergency regime, the water level in Medveditsa will be monitored around the clock, all life support services are on alert.

A day earlier, March 13, at the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported about the first spring floods in Russia. They clarified that the flooding of territories occurred in 13 regions, 41 private houses in 22 settlements remain flooded.