IRNA: Unidentified people set fire to tires in front of the Iranian embassy in Paris

In Paris, unknown persons set fire to car tires in front of the Iranian Embassy building. informs IRNA agency.

“On Saturday morning, unknown persons belonging to anti-Iran groups, in a desperate attempt, attacked and set fire to car tires in front of the front door of the embassies,” the report said.

It is noted that the fire was extinguished within a few minutes. As a result of the fire, the façade of the building was damaged. Law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.

Earlier it became known that protesters in Niger set fire to the French Embassy building. The embassy door was on fire, and police forces held back the crowd, preventing them from rushing inside. The protesters tried to enter the territory of the French diplomatic mission.