Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be welcome if they come to take part in the Olympic Games this summer. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, announced this on March 30.

“I want to tell Russian and Belarusian athletes that they will not be welcome in Paris. And I want to tell Ukrainian athletes and the entire Ukrainian people that we support them very much,” the newspaper quotes Hidalgo as saying. La Monde.

She also noted that France will greet Ukrainians “as heroes.”

“You can feel at home in Paris,” the mayor added, addressing the Ukrainians.

La Monde points out that such statements contradict statements by the International Olympic Committee and the French authorities. As the newspaper notes, a video recording of the mayor of Paris’ statement is being distributed on pro-Ukrainian social media channels. The Paris mayor's office did not respond to the publication's request for comment on Hidalgo's words.

Earlier, on March 26, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that we need to respect the decision of the Russians to compete at the Olympics, because they may not have another chance.

On March 21, the head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, said that the IOC had openly chosen the side of the political conflict and was now consistently fulfilling the political order to isolate Russian sports. He pointed out that the IOC has been neglecting the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter for two years now, practicing inhumane sanctions against Belarusians and Russians.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, pointed out that the current leaders of the IOC and federations are plunging the world sports movement into crisis.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that the committee created impossible conditions for Russian athletes to qualify for the Games in Paris. He added that if athletes have the opportunity to compete, they should take advantage of it.

On March 19, James McLeod, Director of the IOC Department for Relations with National Olympic Committees (NOCs), said that the organization does not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The decision on the participation of athletes in the closing ceremony of the Games will be made a little later.

In turn, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said on March 20 that the IOC’s restrictions on Russian athletes infringe on their interests. He added that the IOC does not require Russia to sign any additional papers in connection with the restrictions and this is positive information. The Kremlin will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the IOC decisions on the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Games.

Back in December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to work out options for the participation of athletes from Russia in the 2024 Olympics.

On December 8, 2023, the IOC allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris under strict conditions – the same as during their selection. Athletes are not allowed to compete in team disciplines, actively support the special operation to protect Donbass, enter into contracts with the armed forces and national security agencies, or demonstrate any national symbols. The same requirements apply to support staff.

The Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11. The opening ceremony will take place on July 26.