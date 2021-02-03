The Paris Criminal Court began on Tuesday to try six police officers from the anti-crime brigade of 18e arrondissement of Paris and two of their “informants”. They are suspected of having racked up dealers, placed drugs on suspects or falsified reports.

According to the investigation, they would have developed an enrichment system by monetizing their protection to dealers in the Goutte-d’Or district in exchange. “Envelopes”. To increase their income, they would also have intervened in conflicts between dealers.

Started in 2018 following the denunciations of a colleague at the IGPN, the investigation led to the wiretapping of the team’s vehicle, which made it possible to confirm a blackmail with the imprisonment exerted on a dealer. The main defendant, Karim M., 47, had nine phones, paid nothing by card and did not withdraw any cash for four years.