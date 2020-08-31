In Paris, the famous actor Gerard Depardieu drew up a report for drunk driving, the magazine reports. Le point…

According to the newspaper, the police decided to check Depardieu when he drove behind the stop line on his scooter, waiting for a green traffic light. The patrolmen noticed the actor’s indirect signs of drunkenness and offered him to take an express test for alcohol. The results showed an excess of 0.25 mg alcohol per liter of exhaled air. Depardieu admitted that he drank several glasses of beer before leaving.

An accurate breathalyzer test showed 0.40 mg of alcohol. The police forbade Depardieu to continue driving the scooter and confiscated it. Acquaintances of the actor took the vehicle from the commissariat.