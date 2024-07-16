The route, which was about 5 km long, went from the Champs-Élysées Avenue to the Place de la République. On Monday (15 July), one of the last places it passed was the Eiffel Tower, one of the symbols of France. The torch was carried to the top of the structure, which is usually closed to the public, by the judoka. Clarisse Agbegnenou . The Frenchwoman is a six-time world champion. She was a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the last edition of the games.

In Paris, the torch passed through emblematic places, such as the Bourbon Palace, where the French National Assembly is located, the Place de la Bastille, the Louvre Museum and the Arc de Triomphe.

See images of the flame’s path through the capital:



Paris 2024 / Lionel Hahn, Guillaume Ruchaud, Alexis Goudeau, Philémon Henry, Maxime Le Pihif / SIPA PRESS

The flame will return to the Eiffel Tower on July 26. It will be the last stop before reaching the Trocadéro gardens, where the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games will be held. The tournament will run until August 11.

The torch left its traditional destination, the city of Olympia, Greece, on April 16. It arrived in France on May 8 via Marseille. Since then, it has passed through the interior of the country and overseas territories, such as French Guiana, Martinique and French Polynesia.