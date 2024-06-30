Melenchon: Attal will not be able to remain as Prime Minister of France after the elections

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will not be able to retain his post following the election results. The leader of the New Popular Front, which is in preliminary second place in the first round of the parliamentary elections in France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, spoke about the prime minister’s fate. Broadcast of the speech led BFM TV channel.

“Monsieur Attal will no longer be prime minister,” he said.