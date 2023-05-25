The Paris prosecutor’s office dropped the criminal case against the Russian doubles tennis player Yana Sizikova, who was wrongly accused of sports corruption. This was announced on May 25 by her lawyer Frederic Belo.

“The Russian tennis player, who was detained and placed under arrest during the Roland Garros 2021 tournament, was cleared of all charges by the decision of the prosecutor,” Belo is quoted as saying. TASS.

The lawyer recalled that charges were erroneously brought against Sizikova for actions allegedly committed during the 2020 tournament.

“After two and a half years of investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s office finally announced the closure of the case, considering that the events attributed to Sizikova cannot be established,” the lawyer said.

Sizikova was detained on June 3, 2021. According to the newspaper Le Parisien, the athlete was suspected of “intentional loss” in the context of rigged bets at the Roland Garros tournament. It was noted that the tennis player was at the center of an investigation launched in October 2020 by the Paris prosecutor’s office on charges of “organized fraud” and “active and passive sports corruption.”

We are talking about the doubles match of the 1st round, which the Russian woman played in 2020 at Porte d’Auteuil with the American Madison Brengle against Andrea Mitu and Patricia Maria from Romania. Investigators suspected that the violations were committed in the fifth game of the second set. At that time, several tens of thousands of euros were bet on the victory of the Romanian players by many betting operators in different countries. Sizikova made two double faults and lost one point, which allowed the girls from Romania to win.

On June 4, the tennis player was released from custody. The lawyer of the Russian woman Belo then noted that she was shocked by the accusations. According to him, the Sizikova family intended to file a complaint with the prosecutor’s office because of slander.