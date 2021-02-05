Arab teenagers in Paris beat up a Russian pensioner. This is reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

The woman said that she came to France for treatment for cancer and settled in a house next to her daughter. Wanting to see her relatives, she went out into the street and ran into a group of armed teenagers. Fearing for her life, she tried to quietly photograph them with a smartphone, but they noticed this and pounced on the pensioner.

The victim went to the police. However, according to her, law enforcement agencies did not react to the incident in any way, and her offenders continue to walk around the block.