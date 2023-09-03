Foreign Minister Colonna: French military cannot carry out their mission in Niger

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in an interview with Le Monde newspaper told about the difficulties in carrying out their tasks of the French troops stationed in Niger. According to her, at present they are actually unable to carry out their mission in the African Republic.

The Foreign Minister clarified that the French military is in Niger at the request of the country’s authorities, and their tasks include providing support in the fight against armed terrorist groups and helping to train local soldiers.

“At the moment, these tasks cannot be carried out, because de facto we no longer have joint operations with the Niger army,” she concluded.

Earlier, Foreign Minister in the government of ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazum Asumi Masudu said that the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) is actively preparing for military intervention in the situation in the republic.