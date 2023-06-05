A street dictation held in Paris will be included in the Guinness Book of Records as the most massive in the world. Portal announced this Actu June 4th.

More than 1650 people took part in the dictation, of which 1397 were approved by the Guinness Book of Records. According to the organizers, more than 5,000 people took part in the three tests. The dictations were on the themes of childhood, modernity and sports.

The first of them was read by the journalist and literary critic Augustin Trapenar, the second by the famous French writer Catherine Pancol, and the third was read by the rugby player and vice-mayor of Paris responsible for sporting events, Pierre Rabadan.

Last November, a railway company in Switzerland built a 1,905m passenger train and broke the Guinness World Record. The train traveled 25 km in an hour, following the UNESCO World Heritage route from the Albula Tunnel in the village of Preda to the Landwasser Viaduct, located near the village of Filisur.