NAfter the brutal attack on a young person in Paris, the police arrested nine suspects and took them into custody. The public prosecutor of the German Press Agency confirmed on Thursday that there are eight young people and one adult. They are accused of attempted murder and membership in a criminal organization.

The case had caused a stir in France. A 15-year-old was brutally beaten in the Beaugrenelle business district in Paris in mid-January.

The video from a surveillance camera shows the attack in which the attackers hit a person lying on the ground with baseball bats and trampled them. In the hospital, the teenager was put into an artificial coma, from which he woke up last Saturday.