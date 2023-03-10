French President Emmanuel Macron received British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this Friday, March 10, at the Élysée Palace in Paris in a meeting that seeks to strengthen relations between the two countries, mired since the United Kingdom left the European Union. . Security and immigration will be two key issues on the agenda.

The tension between the United Kingdom and France has been increasing since the British left the European Union on January 1, 2021, but the common support for Ukraine by the two main military powers in Europe has also opened a path for rapprochement. However, the new immigration law proposed by London has led to a new disagreement.

In between, the crisis of the Australian submarines and the animosity towards Paris of Sunak’s predecessors in office. The commitment to rapprochement, however, seems clear, since King Carlos III will carry out his first official visit to France in just over two weeks.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the Franco-British summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, March 10, 2023. via REUTERS – POOL

This Friday is the first Franco-British summit since 2018. It will be a broad summit in which Sunak travels with up to seven ministers from his cabinet.

Migration and security set the agenda

Among the officials who will meet in Paris are the respective ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of both countries, showing the importance that security has at this time in relations between the two powers.

London believes that both countries, permanent members of the UN Security Council, have a responsibility to “lead the security of Europe.” According to a statement from the British Government, new agreements are expected to be announced today to continue helping Ukraine and collaboration in arms production.

The region of indopacific It will also be among the points to be discussed. There, it seeks to promote joint actions with “a more frequent presence of the European aircraft carrier attack group”, which will imply “coordinating the deployment of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier of France and the Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales aircraft carriers of the United Kingdom”, points to the note.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak participates in a round table discussion with French President Macron (unseen) and representatives of French and British companies, on the sidelines of the 36th Franco-British Summit, in Paris, March 10, 2023. . EFE – EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL

Regarding migration, Sunak will seek to increase cooperation in the fight against the arrival of migrants illegally through the English Channel that separates both countries. The British note says that “ways will be sought to transform cooperation on issues such as the fight against illegal migration”, based on agreements already signed in 2022 to make it difficult for boats to cross.

Regarding the new law proposed by Downing Street this week, which will seek to expel migrants who arrive in the country irregularly to third countries, France has said that it will not readmit migrants who leave its coasts and that it sees implementation as difficult short term of that initiative.

With EFE and Reuters.