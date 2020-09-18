Corinne Menegaux, director of the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau, guest of franceinfo on Friday September 18, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

In Paris, the tourism sector is struggling to raise its head. Eco guest of franceinfo, Corinne Menegaux, Director General of the Tourist and Convention Office, explains that the situation remains difficult: “On leisure tourism, it is estimated that the year will end at -70% activity”. Each year, greater Paris normally welcomes 38 million tourists.

Business tourism also remains a disaster. According to Corinne Menegaux, “given the cancellations of events, postponements of congresses (…) we will lose at least 30% of the 15 billion that this represents in economic benefits.”

In the capital, hotels are particularly affected: “Today, we have around 55% of hotel openings in Paris (…) The occupancy rate, when we accumulate at the end of August, is less than 30% whereas we are more usually at 78%, so the shortfall is colossal, with a great risk in particular for independent hoteliers (…) who even find it difficult to consider reopening because the charges are much greater than the prospect they could have “, details the Director General of the Tourist Office.

Corinne Menegaux advises professionals in the sector to seek new solutions: “Even if things improve, it won’t be for a few months or even years, so we will have to reinvent models.”