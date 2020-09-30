On Wednesday, September 30, the sound of a powerful explosion was heard in Paris and the surrounding suburbs. The reason is still unknown. About this in reported Reuters on Twitter.

A video appeared on the network with the reaction to the sound of the participants in the first post-coronavirus championship Roland Garros.

The police in the French capital said that the sound belongs to a fighter that broke the sound barrier.

“There is no explosion, we are talking about a fighter that has overcome the sound barrier. Do not overload emergency lines! “ – stated in the police.

