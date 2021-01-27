One should always read the Official Journal. In that of January 27, the very vigilant site of Educational café has tracked down an info that does not deserve to go unnoticed: the appointment of Claire Mazeron as Dasen (Academic Director of the National Education Services) of Paris. Claire Mazeron? His CV and his political career are enlightening. Agrégée in geography, a – short – time teaching in ZEP in Montereau, in Seine-et-Marne, she was above all deputy general secretary of Snalc (National Union of high schools and colleges), often classified on the right even if it is defends it. For example, he had rejected the support given to him by the “Racine” collective, a school offshoot of the National Front, during the professional elections of 2014.

Claire Mazeron, one of the leaders of the “anti-pedagogists

Claire Mazeron, for her part, stands out throughout the 2000s as one of the leaders of the “anti-pedagogists”, this current of thought in which the Snalc participates and which, led by the teacher and essayist Jean-Paul Brighelli (“La fabrique du crétin”) or the journalist Natacha Polony, criticizes modern teaching methods for abandoning the transmission of knowledge, neglecting fundamental knowledge and having put the pupil at the center of the school whereas according to them , it is the figure of the master which must dominate there. According to them, “pedagogism” is responsible for the destruction of the school. Nothing less. In short, it is a reactionary criticism of public schools, some of which we believe to perceive in the ministerial speeches since 2017 …

A more sinuous political trajectory

Coincidence or coincidence? The same year, in 2010, Claire Mazeron published “Autopsy of the mammoth”, an anti-pedago pamphlet, and was appointed regional educational inspector (IPR). The Minister of National Education at the time was a certain Luc Chatel and his number 2, the Director General of School Education (Dgesco) is called… Jean-Michel Blanquer. Politically, the trajectory is more sinuous: after a call to vote Mélenchon in 2012, she did not stop leaning towards sovereignty until failing on the side of Debout France of Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, of which she was a noted speaker during of the 2015 congress. Let us recall, for those who would have forgotten it, that Debout la France had rallied to the National Assembly in the second round of the 2017 presidential elections.

Claire Mazeron-Christophe Kerrero, a dangerous affair

Claire Mazeron will therefore now work as closely as possible to the rector of Paris, a certain Christophe Kerrero, who passed directly from the post of director of Jean-Michel Blanquer’s cabinet to the rectorate of Paris in July 2020. Which Kerrero is also known as a member of the “council” scientist ”from Ifrap (Foundation for Research on Administrations and Public Policies), a pseudo“ scientific institute ”which is above all, behind the media projections of its head of gondola, the inenarable Agnès Verdier-Molinié, a dispensary ultraliberal propaganda obsessed with reducing public spending and jobs, whatever the consequences. These two, brought together by their mentor, therefore seem made to get along. On the other hand, it is not certain that this union, between budgetary severity and pedagogical authoritarianism, is the pledge of a happy future for Parisian students and teachers.