The Dutch women’s hockey team is training in the Olympic Village when a legend appears in their path. Suddenly, the players stop and, as if in anticipation of the opening parade, they line up in two rows on the left and right of the street and raise their arms in an arch through which Rafa Nadal passes smiling. The Spanish tennis player is one of the biggest attractions at the athletes’ concentration next to the River Seine. He can hardly take a few steps without someone asking him to stop and pointing a mobile phone at him. The Balearic player accepts the toll of the universal recognition he carries, just as Carlos Alcaraz at his side adapts to the fame of winning the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double this year.

The Spanish pair are preparing for their doubles debut as well as competing in the singles draw (the draw is this Thursday). Paris is the scene of a journey back in time. On the Roland Garros court, Nadal, who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles on clay and who at 38 stretches his passion beyond what his physicality allows, and Alcaraz, 21, the star of the present and the future, meet. The scene is unique, unrepeatable. Nadal savours the return to the Olympic Games as a return to his origins, to the modesty of his beginnings, and he enjoys the Villa like a child despite the burdens of his celebrity. And Alcaraz appreciates the fact of playing shoulder to shoulder with the one who has inspired him. The Murcian christens the invention: “Nadalcaraz”.

From left to right, David Ferrer, Pablo Carreño, Rafa Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Sara Sorribes, Anabel Medina and Cristina Bucsa, this Wednesday in Paris. SASHENKA GUTIERREZ (EFE)

“Every time I have been to the Games, and I say this with my hand on my heart, it has been an unforgettable experience,” explains Nadal, who won gold in Beijing 2008 in singles and gold in doubles in Rio 2016 alongside Marc López. He made his debut in Athens 2004 partnering Carlos Moyà, and missed the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Games due to injury. “Beijing was bigger for me than some Grand Slams. At the Games you are never alone, you are part of a much bigger team. Returning to the Village with a medal is an amazing feeling. Being in Paris makes me very excited because it will be my last Games. I value it very much. When I was in Rio it seemed impossible to get here. I have gone through difficult times and having been able to continue these last two years gives me satisfaction. This is the reward, to experience the Games in Paris. That rejuvenates me. It is like going back to the beginning of everything, when I played small tournaments and stayed in hostels. “It’s a reminder of where we really come from and where the real spirit of sport comes from, without any frills. My situation is difficult but no one can take away my hope,” Nadal said.

A worn and worn out bodywork is a burden on the Balearic player, who last week played a final in Bastad after 777 days, although he lost to the Portuguese Nuno Borges. Today he is number 161 in the world rankings and in Paris he will compete on his own and alongside Alcaraz. In his favour is the clay, an Olympic surface for the first time since Barcelona 92. Nadal is also no rookie in doubles, a discipline in which he has 140 victories, 76 defeats, and 11 titles. Alcaraz has only played, according to the ATP, six matches in his career in the duo (three victories and three defeats). And both have never coincided on the same side of the court in an official tournament or in the Davis Cup. “We haven’t been able to prepare together like other couples, but we trust in Carlos’ great form and that I can raise the level I need for this to work,” Nadal argues, and tries to lower the noise: “I understand the excitement of seeing us together, but it’s a mistake to think that this translates into success. Carlos hasn’t played much doubles, and I haven’t played doubles or singles lately. The reality is what it is. It’s going to be difficult. Doubles is a different competition, things happen faster, you have to have your reflexes ready, the movements are different. It changes a lot when it comes to reading the balls and positioning yourself. We have to build our strength by playing well individually and working together.”

Alcaraz accepts the need for adaptation and praises his partner. “I have to learn everything from Rafa, he is a legend. His way of competing, fighting, never giving up, never giving up a point. And his humility off the court is admirable. It is a dream to play with him, we are going to give our best,” he says. At his side, Nadal absorbs the youngster’s overflowing strength: “I can learn from the new generations. Being with someone like Carlos rejuvenates me, it makes me remember the energy you have at 20, when you are discovering everything, everything is special, and the excitement of the unknown.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.