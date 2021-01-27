The noose is tightening around those who do not respect the rent regulations in Paris. On Tuesday, Consumption Housing Environment (CLCV) announced that it had taken Century 21 France to court for “Deceptive commercial practice”. The consumers’ association, which carried out a study on 1,000 housing units offered for rent in the capital, accuses the network of real estate agencies of putting 67% of ads online with rents higher than those set by law. This symbolic action comes in addition to the announcements of increased control made last week by the City of Paris. Believing that “The abuses are still too numerous”, Ian Brossat, deputy in charge of housing, indicated that in agreement with the State, the General Directorate for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control will, between February and June, carry out a series of unannounced checks to track down abuses. The Town Hall will also set up, in collaboration with the State and the main advertising platforms, an IT tool to detect overruns as soon as they are put online and notify owners.

The prefect’s lack of enthusiasm

The rent framework, in force in Paris since 2015 with an interruption period in 2017, does not prevent 40% of advertisements from being even higher than the legal amounts, according to the CLCV survey. As in previous years, the overruns are more numerous when properties are rented furnished (61%, against 57% for bare housing) and when they are rented by individuals (75%, against 50% in agency), even if the level of compliance with the law varies from single to double between two agencies. Unsurprisingly, studios, in high demand, remain the accommodation for which the abuses are the most numerous: 53% of F1 announcements respect the ceilings, against 65% for a two-room apartment. The rent control aims to stop the delusional rise in prices and the departure of the middle classes from the capital. Studies by the Paris agglomeration rent observatory have shown that the effects were real. They are reinforced this year by the health crisis which, for the first time, lowered rental prices in the capital. But, to produce its effect, the law needs to be accompanied by sanctions. Faced with the lack of enthusiasm of the prefect, the CLCV demands a systematic application of the fine, which ranges from 5,000 euros to 15,000 euros. While other agglomerations have just adopted the framework, the association asks above all for the sustainability of this system, for the moment limited to an experiment until 2023.