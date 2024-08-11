The country ended the Olympics with 4 fewer golds than in Tokyo and Rio; athletes won 20 medals in total

At the Paris Olympics, Brazil lost the same number of gold medals it won in London in 2012. The country ended its participation in 2024 with only 3 gold medals, 4 fewer compared to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and Rio in 2016.

In total, Brazilian athletes won 20 medals (3 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze), one less than in the competitions held in Japan, when they secured a record number of medals in a single edition of the Games by obtaining 21 medals (7 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze).

In the overall rating In the medal table, Brazil finished in 20th place. In Tokyo, it came in 12th.

The last gold medal celebrated in 2024 was won on Friday (9 August 2024) by the Brazilian duo Duda, 26 years old, and Ana Patrícia, 26 years old, in beach volleyball. The athletes climbed to the highest place on the podium after facing Canada.



Reproduction/Instagram @timebrasil – 10.Aug.2024 In the image, Duda (left) and Ana Patrícia (right) hold their gold medals; the athletes defeated Canadians Melissa Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson by 2 sets to 1

The other two biggest awards were also won by women. Judoka Beatriz Souza, 26, was the 1st. She defeated Israeli Raz Hershko on August 2 in the +78kg (heavyweight) category of women’s judo.



Reproduction/Instagram @timebrasil – 2.Aug.2024 In the image, Beatriz holding the gold medal; the athlete also beat Frenchwoman Romane Dicko, world number 1 in judo, in the semifinals

Brazil’s second gold medal was won by gymnast Rebeca Andrade, 25, on the floor exercise. With this victory, the Brazilian athlete became the country’s biggest medalist in the Olympics, with 6 medals (two in Tokyo and four in Paris).



Reproduction/Instagram @timebrasil – 6.Aug.2024 Rebeca Andrade beat American Simone Biles in the vault; in the image, the Brazilian athlete with her gold medal

Regarding silver medals, this year’s number (7) was one more medal than those won in Tokyo (6). Among the athletes and teams that won the 2nd place competitions are:

William Lima, in the -66kg category (lightweight) of men's judo;

in the -66kg category (lightweight) of men’s judo; Caio Bonfim in athletics, 20 km race walk;

Rebecca Andrade two medals, one in the individual all-around and the other in the table vault;

Tatiana Weston-Webb women's surfing;

Isaquias Queiroz, canoeing; and

canoeing; and women’s soccer team.

In the bronze medals, Brazil repeated its record of 10 medals – two more than in Tokyo. The country won this amount for the first time at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Here are the athletes and teams that came in third place on the podium: