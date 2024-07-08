President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Monday, the 8th, that he is optimistic about the possibility of Mercosur closing the agreement with the European Union and advancing in talks with China. He made the statement in Asunción, Paraguay, after a meeting of the leaders of the South American bloc.

Lula mentioned the Europeans and the Chinese in his speech – in the first case, he said that the agreement had not been reached until now because of internal contradictions within the European countries. He then spoke about the subject again to journalists.

“There are extraordinary prospects for new agreements. I am very optimistic about the possible agreement with the EU. I am very optimistic about the possibility of us building an agreement with China,” declared the Brazilian president.



