“[Foram gastos] 300 billion reais for the gangster to be there and continue to govern this country”, says the president

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) called this Saturday (17.jun.2023) his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), from “gangster”. The statement was given during an event in Belém that inaugurates preparations for COP30 – the UN (United Nations) climate conference, which will be held in 2025 in the capital of Pará.

“When I decided to run for President of the Republic again, I knew what I was going to face. helder [em referência ao governador do Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB)], I don’t know if you have the dimension: between exemption, exemption and distribution of money, 300 billion reais were spent in this country. I’ll say it again: 300 billion reais for the gangster to be there and continue to govern this country”said Lula.

The petista added that Bolsonaro made a “irresponsible government, which spent 4 years lying in this country, preaching hatred and selling public assets to large economic groups”. At the event, Lula also stated that he owed his electoral victory in the 2022 dispute to “people of the State of Pará and the Northeast”.

“They never imagined they could hand the government back to democracy. We won. And this victory of ours, I owe no one, except the people of the State of Pará and the Brazilian Northeast, who had the courage to vote”declared the president.

On October 30, 2022, Lula was elected the 39th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. The petista had already been elected president twice, in 2002 and 2006, always in the 2nd round.

Lula had finished the 1st round with 6,187,159 votes ahead of Bolsonaro. There were 57,259,504 valid votes (48.43%) against 51,072,345 (43.2%) on October 2nd – a difference of 6,187,159 votes.

The difference between the 2 candidates dropped to 2,139,645 votes. Since redemocratization, no one has ever won the Presidency of the Republic with such a small advantage.