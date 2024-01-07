Palestine reports the largest mass death of Gazans in history

The mass destruction of the inhabitants of Gaza was one of the results of the military operation of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This was stated by RIA News Adviser to the Palestinian President Mahmoud al-Habbash.

He noted that during the three months of the IDF operation, the death of Palestinians became the largest in modern history.

According to al-Habbash, Israel wants to “finally end its war with the Palestinian people.” He called the goal of the Israeli leadership “breaking the will of the Palestinians and an attempt to force them to accept Israeli dictatorship.”

On the morning of October 7, the Islamist movement Hamas attacked Israel. About 3,000 missiles were fired across the country. On October 10, Israel began to respond with large-scale strikes against Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip.