The Spanish bête noire of the Azzurri: after Cocciaretto, the 23-year-old from Torre del Greco is also eliminated. Ok Osorio and Burel, the Chinese number 2 on the draw rules the French Parry
Nuria Brancaccio tries, but only gets 5 games against the Spanish (and most popular) Sorribes Tormo. She finishes 6-3 6-2 for the number 85 in the world, which is becoming more and more the curse of the Italians in this Palermo WTA. The Spaniard, after eliminating Cocciaretto in 3 sets in the first round and with this victory, will play in the quarterfinals against the French Burel (6-2 6-4 over Bucsa). Thus ends Nuria Brancaccio’s good run: the tennis player from Torre del Greco, who passed through the qualifiers, surrenders in the fourth match.
well osorio
—
In the match that opened the day, Camila Osorio moved comfortably to the second round: the Colombian suffered only one set with Ferro (French wild card), before winning in the tie-break and then spreading 6-1 in the second set. In the most exciting match of the day, the Chinese Zheng (seeded number 2) wins in 3 sets against the French Parry. In the quarterfinals, the number 26 in the world will face Navarro, who eliminated the blue Rosatello (6-2, 6-1).
