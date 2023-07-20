Nuria Brancaccio tries, but only gets 5 games against the Spanish (and most popular) Sorribes Tormo. She finishes 6-3 6-2 for the number 85 in the world, which is becoming more and more the curse of the Italians in this Palermo WTA. The Spaniard, after eliminating Cocciaretto in 3 sets in the first round and with this victory, will play in the quarterfinals against the French Burel (6-2 6-4 over Bucsa). Thus ends Nuria Brancaccio’s good run: the tennis player from Torre del Greco, who passed through the qualifiers, surrenders in the fourth match.