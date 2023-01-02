Economic crisis

In the context of the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan, several videos have appeared on social media showing people taking desperate measures to get cooking gas. In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, locals were seen using huge plastic bags to store LPG as the country faces dwindling supplies of cooking gas cylinders.

According to the German site DW.com, these plastic bags are filled with natural gas in shops connected to the country’s gas pipeline network. To avoid leaks, sellers close the opening of the bag with a nozzle and valve. The bags are then sold to people, who then use the gas with the help of a small electric suction pump. It takes about an hour to fill three or four kg of gas into plastic bags. In the videos, children and adults can be seen carrying giant white plastic bags filled with LPG. “There are warnings that these plastic bags cause gas explosions, but, firstly, I have not heard of any such incidents and, secondly, even if these fears are true, we [poveri] we have no other choice because of the cost of the cylinders,” a local told DW.com. Since it was shared, the video has raised concern on the internet because this practice can be extremely dangerous. the slightest mistake could cause a leak and an explosion.



