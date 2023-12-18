the curiosity

Pakistan uses artificial rain against smog for the first time. Artificial rain was used for the first time in Pakistan on Saturday in a bid to combat dangerous pollution levels in the megacity of Lahore, the provincial government said. In the first experiment of its kind in the South Asian country, planes equipped with cloud seeding equipment flew over 10 areas of the city, often ranked as one of the worst places globally for air pollution. The images were distributed by the government of Punjab province. Cloud seeding is a widespread technique in many countries around the world. Intended as a method of weather modification, it uses aircraft and ground-based cannons to shoot silver iodide crystals into clouds, drawing moisture onto the falling particles as additional snow and rain. Numerous studies indicate that cloud seeding can add 5% to 15% more precipitation from storm clouds. “Research over the past decade seems to have removed any doubt that cloud seeding is a sustainable and effective way to increase snow cover and resulting water resources,” says Frank McDonough, a scientist at the Desert Research Institute.



