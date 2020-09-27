The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, although a former baseball player, seems to stick to his nickname: Taliban Khan. In June, speaking in the National Assembly before the deputies, he affirmed that Osama bin Laden, killed by American special forces on May 2, 2011, was dead “As a martyr”. This had aroused the indignation of his opponents and human rights organizations.

Terrible coincidence of the calendar, on Friday, his message was broadcast to the UN General Assembly – recorded several days ago and with no apparent link with the attack in Paris – in which, under the pretext of denouncing Islamophobia , he attacks “The new publication of blasphemous sketches of Charlie Hebdo ”. At the beginning of September, thousands of people demonstrated in several cities of this country of 220 million inhabitants against Charlie hebdo and France after the weekly republished the caricatures of Muhammad who had made him the target of jihadists.

Imre Khan purposely mixes Islamophobia and blasphemy, as has been happening in Pakistan for decades. It was under the dictatorship of General Zia ul-Haq (supported by the United States) that the law was introduced in 1986 punishing with the death penalty or life imprisonment any speech deemed blasphemous against the Prophet Muhammad. This law is supposed to apply to followers of all religions. But, as Amnesty International recalled, it is mainly used “Disproportionately against members of religious minorities”. Everyone has in mind the Asia Bibi case, this young Christian woman sentenced to death in 2010 for blasphemy, finally acquitted by the Supreme Court on October 31, 2018, after an international campaign in her favor.

But, by religious minority, we should not understand “non-Muslim”, but all those who do not align themselves with the most rigorous Sunni thought. Thus, the governor of the province of Punjab (53% of the inhabitants of Pakistan), Salman Taseer, had been assassinated in 2011 by his own bodyguard because of his reformist positions on the blasphemy law. A few years later, Junaid Jamshed, a former 1980s pop singer turned preacher who was the subject of a blasphemy complaint in 2014 after criticizing the prophet’s youngest wife, was beaten up at Islamabad airport. “He has committed blasphemy, hit him, hit him!” “ screamed his attackers, as we can see in videos that have circulated widely on social networks. “It is time for us as a nation not to let these religious fanatics prevail,” denounced the Muslim preacher, who has since died in a plane crash.

If, during his election in August 2018, Imre Khan promised a new era for Pakistan, it seems that the “land of the pure” (its meaning in Urdu) is rather returning to a dangerous fundamentalism, with the support of the military. and the formidable intelligence services, the ISI. Sectarian violence is on the increase against Shiite minorities, in particular. More serious, this violence largely due to the Islamic groups Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Ahle-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), are encouraged by the attitude of the authorities. Last week, in the large port of Karachi, thousands of Islamist militants attacked a Shiite shrine, without being worried by the police. The Prime Minister’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan Movement for Justice, PTI), is no exception. The minister in charge of parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, recently cracked a tweet which read: “Beheading is the only punishment for those who mock the Prophet Muhammad. “

“The broad, vague and coercive nature of blasphemy laws violates the rights to freedom of religion, belief, opinion and expression. They have been used to target some of the most marginalized people in society, including children, people with intellectual disabilities, members of religious minorities and the poorest people ”, denounces a recent report by Amnesty International.

