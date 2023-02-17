Padua, street artist under investigation for contempt of the institutions

Street artist Evyrein is under investigation for having created a mural in which Giorgia Meloni shakes hands with Matteo Messina Denaro, the Cosa Nostra boss arrested on January 16 in Palermo. The drawing appeared in Padua, in via Marsala, between the night of last January 22nd and 23rd.

Evyrein is being investigated by the prosecutor of the Venetian city for the crime of insulting institutions. Deputy prosecutor Benedetto Roberti also ordered a local and personal search of the writer’s house, carried out at dawn yesterday, Thursday 16 February, by Digos agents. He brings it back Fanpages.

The artist himself spread the news on his social channels: “It all seemed a bit exaggerated to me. The search at that time, then they took me to the police station when it was 7 and they took mugshots and a screening that I didn’t even have in the hospital. Not that they were rude or anything, but it’s all surreal, exaggerated. They confiscated my Ipad, the clothes used on the night of January 22nd, tags and stencils. Then they took me to the police station. This has never happened to me,” Evyrein said.

As for the accusation of contempt, Evyrein explained that “I don’t even know how to pronounce that word, it all seems absurd to me. The owner of the wall where the stencil had appeared was also asked if he wanted to report me. He didn’t want to know about it ”. Now he risks a fine ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 euros.