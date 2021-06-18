In Padua a mass for singles who want to find a soul mate

After a year off due to the Covid epidemic, mass returns to Padua for singles, aged 30 to 50, who want to find a soul mate.

Tomorrow, Friday 19 June, in fact, at 7 pm at the Basilica of Padua, the Holy Mass dedicated to “Sant’Antonio Casamenteiro” will be celebrated, aimed at single people aged 30 to 50 years.

As we read on the site of the Basilica, it is an opportunity to address the Saint “with the traditional prayer “Si quaeris miracula” (“If you are looking for miracles …”) to ask, with the grace of faith, to ‘find’ beyond the lost things, even what is really important for one’s life, such as a soul mate “.

Organized by Father Oliviero Svanera, rector of the Basilica of Padua, the initiative is free to enter, but due to anti-Covid restrictions, entry to the church is reserved for only 350 people, while other seats will be set up outside complete with a large screen.

“Now in its fourth edition – reads the website – the initiative, which immediately received great attention from devotees, is inspired by a form of popular devotion particularly widespread in Portugal, the birthplace of Saint Anthony, and in Latin American countries, where the Saint is invoked to find a husband or wife, or to ‘marry’, hence the nickname ‘casamenteiro’ “.