With the very relative exception of Tunisia, all that remains is authoritarian powers, endless wars and sporadic riots against social distress … The badly named “Arab Spring” remains nonetheless, however, an unfinished struggle of the youth, above all, and of the great mass of the oppressed populations. Let us first recall the dazzling development of events suggesting a promising historical upheaval, in the wake of anti-colonial struggles. Tunisian Ben Ali, Egyptian Mubarak and Libyan Gaddafi fell one after the other from January 2011, after decades of unchallenged rule, under the pressure of powerful popular protests, followed by a bloody internal tear in Libya with the capture of the capital, Tripoli, by the insurgents. But not only.

The emergence of Islamic fundamentalism in all its versions

The revolt also flared up in Bahrain, where it was savagely repressed, as well as in Yemen, until the fall of President Ali Abdallah Saleh in 2012. The war continued in this country with the entry on the scene, in 2015, of Riyadh. at the head of an Arab coalition against the Houthi Shiites. The war, again and again, is also raging in Syria, in the wake of vast protests against the regime of Bashar Al Assad in 2011. In these countries, the cross interventions of regional and Western powers exacerbate tensions, transform the territories into fields. permanent battles and pave the way for the emergence of Islamist fundamentalism in all its versions, Muslim Brotherhood, Salafists, jihadists …

Between NATO and France in Libya, Russia, Iran and Turkey in Syria, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates in Yemen, there are no longer any struggles for democracy and dignity at the source. of “spring”, but only devastating armed conflicts on the territories and among the civilian populations, taken hostage everywhere. Arising from these volcanoes and thanks to the Iraqi chaos, the “Islamic State” has greatly benefited from these geopolitical gears, polarizing the counter-attacks of the contested regimes with the support of Western coalitions. Apart from this internationalization with appalling consequences, only Egypt and Tunisia lend themselves to an assessment of the fallout from the Arab Spring.

In Lebanon and Iraq, the street stands

Cairo is today the epicenter of a dictatorship. After the Islamist parenthesis (June 2012-July 2013), Marshal Sissi comfortably settles in power (97% of the vote in May 2014). Since then, society has been under wraps and freedoms extinguished. Tunis saves the honor, in a way. A new Constitution, democratic advances and a civil society … The Republic is making progress in the face of the Islamists who do not disarm. The dilapidated economy and regional imbalances, however, feed the despair of young people. The revolution did not live up to expectations. Nine years after the fall of Ben Ali, Omar El Béchir fell in Sudan and Bouteflika in Algeria.

In Khartoum as in Algiers, the demonstrators stood out for their courage and pacifism. In Lebanon and Iraq, the streets are rising up against sectarian and corrupt regimes. But the pandemic brought these movements to a halt. Everywhere, the powers that be are surfing on this opportunity to intensify repression, nip in the bud the slightest sign of free expression. The fact remains that, in any case, in the Arab world, nothing is as before. The revolt only pauses there.