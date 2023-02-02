Director Steven Spielberg (Jaws, Jurassic Park) once said that the original concept of his masterpiece ET The Extra Terrestrial (1982) did not contain any aliens. The film would be about the impact of a divorce on a child and how the resulting loneliness can be compensated. You could say that Spielberg has still made his alien-free ET with the seven Oscars-nominated The Fabelmans. And the child in question may be called Sammy Fabelman here, but it is of course actually Steven Spielberg himself.

#Oscar #candidate #Fabelmans #Spielberg #celebrating #films