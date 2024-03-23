A farewell ceremony was held at the Orenburg sports and cultural complex (SCC) for the Orenburg pilots who died as a result of the Il-76 plane crash in the Ivanovo region. Footage from the event was made available to Izvestia on March 23.

Participants in the ceremony saw off Major Makhmud Gabrdrakipov, Lieutenant Dmitry Blinov, Senior Lieutenant Zamir Usmanov, Senior Lieutenant Azat Sagidullin and Senior Sergeant Evgeniy Ivanchenko on their last journey.

“Today we are seeing off on their last journey true patriots, real professionals who remained loyal to their homeland and military oath to the end. Low bow to the parents and wives of our guys. Thank you for instilling in them the best character traits. We will forever keep their names in our memory, and the new generation of aviators will learn from their example of fidelity to duty, a sense of flight brotherhood and true patriotism,” said First Vice-Governor of the Orenburg Region Sergei Balykin, who was present at the ceremony.

He also expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims, the press service of the regional government noted. Colleagues, military personnel, acquaintances, childhood friends and simply concerned citizens came to say goodbye to the pilots.

The Il-76 plane crashed during takeoff in the Ivanovo region on March 12. The cause was a fire in one of the aircraft's engines. There were 15 people on board, including eight crew members and seven passengers. The aircraft was making a scheduled flight. The crew circled and tried to make an emergency landing on the runway, but failed. Izvestia published footage from the crash site.