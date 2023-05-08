The investigation detained as a suspect the third defendant in the case of the collapse of the carousel in one of the parks of Orenburg. The corresponding message was published on May 8 at website SU of the Investigative Committee (IC) for the region.

“Based on the results of the searches, the 36-year-old head of Attraction-Service LLC, where the carousel fell, was detained as a suspect,” the report says.

Earlier, the heads of commercial organizations serving the rides in the park where the incident occurred were detained. Three suspects have been petitioned to the court for a measure of restraint.

The incident with the carousel happened on May 6 in Orenpark. The mayor’s office said that the fall of the carousel was due to a breakdown of the mechanism. About 20 people were injured, some were hospitalized. According to the latest data, one of the victims is in critical condition, as well as a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition.

On the fact of the collapse of the carousel, two criminal cases were initiated. It is one thing – under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, which negligently entailed the infliction of grievous bodily harm. In addition, a negligence case has been initiated.