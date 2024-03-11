In Orel, after an Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV attacked an oil depot, one of the tanks caught fire

One tank with petroleum products caught fire at an oil depot in Oryol. This is reported by RIA News.

A representative of the emergency services clarified that the fire started after an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Now firefighters are trying to assess the area of ​​the fire and the volume of the burning container.

Governor of the Oryol region Andrey Klychkov confirmedthat the fuel and energy complex facility was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There were no casualties. The politician called on citizens to be vigilant.

On March 10, an Ukrainian Armed Forces drone, shot down by Russian air defense systems, fell on the territory of an oil depot in Kursk. The region's governor, Roman Starovoit, did not provide details, but added that firefighters were on the scene.