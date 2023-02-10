Rescue teams were able to pull out a teenager from the rubble of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, on Thursday night, Friday, after 94 hours under the rubble, which seems rare, according to experts.

And the British “Sky News” network reported, on Friday, that the scene was emotional when rescuers pulled out a teenager named Adnan Muhammad Korkut (17 years old) from among the rubble of the basement of a building destroyed by the earthquake in Gaziantep, southern Turkey.

Rescuers wept, clapped and chanted Adnan’s name as they pulled him out of the rubble.

And these dramatic moments came at a time when the chances of finding more survivors in the rubble are dwindling, as the survival rate there drops to 6% by the fifth day after the occurrence of this type of disaster.

The Turkish teenager said, “Thank God you reached (me).”

Added thank you all.

The Turkish teenager was not hurt, but was forced to drink his own urine so that he could survive, he said.

“I have a son like you,” said one of the rescuers, addressing Adnan.

He added, “I swear I didn’t sleep for 4 days. I was trying to get you out.”