The UAE is preparing for the launch of the fifth edition of the Federal National Council elections, through which it will enhance the experience of political empowerment, in line with the march of development and development that the country is witnessing in all fields under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

With the start of the countdown to the fifth edition of the elections, the specificity that the UAE was able to reflect on its experience in political empowerment, which is characterized by a set of characteristics, the most prominent of which is that it expresses the privacy of the civilized and societal state, and benefits from a huge legacy of experience accumulated over the years of the federal experience that laid the seeds Consultation and dialogue, and adopted it as a method for communication and discussion. Therefore, the previous and upcoming elections represent a model of successful political empowerment that reflects the heritage of civilized, knowledgeable and cultural society.





The National Elections Committee had issued Resolution No. 25 of 2023 regarding the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections, within the framework of preparations for organizing the fifth round of elections, and in a manner that guarantees their implementation with the highest levels of accuracy, transparency and integrity.





The executive instructions for the elections constitute the organizational framework for the electoral process in all its stages and procedures, and it includes 69 articles divided into 9 chapters, which include everything related to determining the committees that will carry out the elections, the rules of the election, the statement of the rights and duties of voters and candidates, electoral violations and penalties prescribed for them, and appeals. Election, counting procedures and announcement of results.

The executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023 included several new amendments and additions, based on the study and evaluation of previous electoral cycles, the most important of which is the addition of the remote voting system, which is a smart voting system that allows the voter to cast his vote from wherever he is, whether inside or outside the country, through digital applications that you decide. National Election Commission.

According to the instructions, there will be no voting centers in diplomatic missions, and the voter who is outside the UAE will be able to cast his vote remotely, starting from the first day of the early voting period until the end of the main election day. Remotely, and the electronic voting system at the headquarters of the polling centers determined by the National Elections Committee.

Returning to the process of the Federal National Council elections, the empowerment speech of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, in 2005 constituted a major turning point in this process, as it laid down the systematic rules for the process of empowering the Council, strengthening its role, and increasing its powers to carry out duties. fully entrusted to him.

(2006 elections)

The first elections for the Federal National Council were held in December 2006 pursuant to Resolution No. 3 of 2006 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” based on Federal Supreme Council Resolution No. 4 of 2006 regarding determining the method for selecting the representatives of the Emirates in the Federal National Council. , which stipulated that half of the members would be elected, and the other half of the representatives of each emirate would be appointed by the ruler, and a supervising body was formed headed by the Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

The National Elections Committee adopted the electronic voting process instead of traditional voting, by using computer technologies to record and store candidate and voter data, verify the identity of voters to start voting electronically, and then sort and count the votes for each candidate, which is a process characterized by accuracy and speed, and the elections were conducted according to the approved schedule. By the National Elections Committee in the specified polling stations in each emirate.

The 2006 elections witnessed Emirati women joining the Federal National Council for the first time, when Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi won one of the seats in the Federal National Council in the elections, while 8 other women were appointed, bringing the number of seats occupied by women in this Council to 9 seats, at a rate of 22.5%, which is a high percentage if Compared to the parliaments of some other countries.

(2011 elections)

The second experience of the Federal National Council elections in 2011 represented a new and advanced stage in the political empowerment program, with which the Council transformed into a supportive and supportive authority for the executive institution, more capable, effective and closely related to the issues of the nation and the concerns of citizens.

The 2011 elections gained special importance in terms of expanding the scope of political participation of citizens, as the decision of the Supreme Council of the Union No. 4 of 2006, and the aforementioned Presidential Decree No. 3 of 2006 were amended so that the minimum number of members of the electoral colleges became no less than three hundred multiples of the number Representatives of each emirate in the Federal National Council without an upper limit for the number of members of these bodies in each emirate.

The number of members of the electoral colleges reached 135,308 members, which provided the opportunity for a large segment of citizens to choose their representatives in the Federal National Council under conditions that were prepared in a manner commensurate with the weight of the event in political life. The National Elections Committee implemented the electronic voting system in 13 polling centers nationwide.

And Emirati women strengthened their presence in the 2011 elections, as the number of female voters at the state level reached about 60,000 voters, representing 46% of the total members of the electoral bodies, and they acquired more than 22% of the total members of the Federal National Council. A woman to run for membership of the Federal National Council.

(2015 elections)

The 2015 Federal National Council elections represented the fourth phase of the Federal National Council Tamkeen program, which included the implementation of innovative initiatives that had a positive impact on increasing popular participation in the electoral process from 35,000 to more than 79,000 male and female voters.

The early voting system was applied by opening the door to voting for members of the electoral colleges to cast their votes before the day set for the elections. As for members of the electoral colleges abroad, 94 polling centers were identified at the headquarters of diplomatic missions, which enabled citizens to vote in these elections.

The 2015 elections achieved a remarkable increase in voter turnout, which came in line with the significant increase in the members of the electoral colleges (their number reached 224,281 voters). The number of voters who cast their votes in the elections reached (79,157), at a rate of (35.29%) of the total members of the electoral colleges. While this percentage was (27%) in the Federal National Council elections in 2011.

The 2015 Federal National Council elections were supervised locally by representatives of some associations of public interest in the country on the one hand, and the candidates’ agents on the other hand, based on the importance of the role played by civil society organizations in supporting the comprehensive development and development process pursued by the United Arab Emirates.

(2019 elections)

The fourth electoral cycle of the Federal National Council elections 2019 witnessed a large turnout, with an increase of (48.5%) in the percentage of votes compared to the third electoral cycle of 2015, as 117,592 voters voted in the fourth electoral cycle, compared to 79,157 voters in the 2015 elections out of the total number of voters. The members of the electoral colleges, which reached 224,281 voters.

The most prominent milestone in the 2019 Federal National Council elections was the decision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” to raise the proportion of women’s representation in the Federal National Council to 50%, which comes from the UAE’s continuous endeavor to empower Emirati women.

The number of polling stations reached 39 distributed in all regions of the country, which opened their doors on the main election day on October 5, 2019, and which received voters from eight in the morning in all Emirates, while the number of polling centers for voting outside the country reached 118 polling centers, and the number of centers reached Early voting has 9 centers in all Emirates.