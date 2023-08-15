Today in the UAE, the process of registering members of electoral bodies wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 has begun, which will continue until next Friday.

The Federal National Council elections 2023 represent an advanced step through which the UAE enhances the experience of political empowerment in line with the development process it is witnessing in all fields, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

The National Elections Committee provides 6 types of forms related to the candidacy process, which are the form for requesting approval of the candidate’s electoral campaign plan, the form for requesting a proxy for a candidate, the form for withdrawing candidacy, the form for appealing before the National Elections Committee, and the candidate’s CV form “optional”. And an application form for a permit to establish an electoral headquarters.

The National Elections Committee had recently issued a voter and candidate guide for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which aims to provide comprehensive information for candidates and voters, and to answer all questions and inquiries related to the 2023 Federal National Council elections in a simplified manner that is easy to understand and assimilate by all those interested in the elections.

According to the guide, the completion of the candidacy application procedures, whether through the remote electronic candidate registration system or by submitting the application to the Emirate Committee to which the candidate belongs, does not mean that the application is finally accepted and in a way that guarantees that the candidate’s name is included in the preliminary list of candidates; Where all submitted candidacy applications will be subject to review and scrutiny by the National Elections Commission; To ensure that all required constitutional conditions are met by the candidate, provided that applications that do not meet these conditions are excluded.

The guide drew the attention of the applicants to not filming the screen for submitting applications for candidacy through the “Remote Candidate Registration” platform, and disseminating it among the members of the electoral bodies in the emirate to which the candidate belongs, by any means, traditional or electronic.

According to the guide, the list of preliminary candidates will be announced on Friday, August 25, 2023, while the door for filing appeals will open for candidates for a period of 3 days, starting from Saturday, corresponding to August 26, 2023, until Monday, corresponding to August 28, 2023.

Each member of the Electoral College in the Emirate may submit a request to challenge the candidacy of one of the candidates to the Emirate Committee to which he follows according to the form prepared for that, “Request for Appeal before the National Elections Commission” during the aforementioned period, accompanied by documents supporting his appeal, provided that the applicant deposits an amount of 3000 dirhams. Dirham – as a “guarantee” with the National Elections Commission, provided that this amount is returned to the applicant if the decision was issued in his favor only, and it is not returned to him if the appeal is rejected.

The National Elections Committee will issue its decisions regarding objection requests to candidates on Thursday, August 31, 2023, provided that decisions in this regard are final and may not be appealed in any way.

The guide indicated that the date for announcing the final list of candidates will be on Saturday, September 02, 2023 AD.

Returning to previous electoral experiences in the UAE, the number of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2006 from all the emirates of the country reached 456, while the final list of candidates in the 2011 elections included a total of 450 male and female candidates, and the male category accounted for 82% of the total candidates. At the general level, the age distribution of candidates was in the thirties with 38% of the total number of candidates, followed by the forties with 36%, then the fifties with 16%.

As for the educational qualifications of the candidates, more than 59% of them were holders of a bachelor’s degree or above.

In the 2015 Federal National Council elections, the list of primary candidates included 330 male and female candidates, of whom females constituted 22% with 74 candidates, while the percentage of males reached 78% with 256 candidates.

As for the Council elections of 2019, the final list of candidates included 495 male and female candidates from all the emirates of the country, of whom women constituted 36.36%, or 180 candidates in all the emirates of the country, while the age group from 40 to 60 years recorded the most prominent presence in the elections. The number of candidates at a rate of 63%, with a rate of 63% 312 male and female candidates, followed by the age group from 21 to 40 years old, with 183 male and female candidates.

In terms of educational attainment, the percentage of candidates with high levels of education reached 53.13%, with 263 male and female candidates nationwide.