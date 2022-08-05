Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Indian central bank to raise interest rates by estimates ranging between 25 and 50 basis points, after inflation rose in India during the month of June by 7 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of India raised the interest rate to 5.40 percent.

Last May, India’s central bank suddenly raised the interest rate by 40 basis points, then raised rates again in June by 50 basis points.

Investors and traders are awaiting a comment from the Governor of the Central Bank of India on the expectations of inflation and interest rates for the current year, with the aim of sensing any indications of the implementation of tight monetary policy in the future.