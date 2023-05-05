Voting in the current scenario would lead to the defeat of the Planalto; Randolfe says that ministers will go to the Senate to debate Lula’s acts on sanitation

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the government in Congress, said this Thursday (4.May.2023) that the government intends to take ministers from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to provide clarification on presidential decrees on basic sanitation.

In practice, the strategy narrated by the congressman allows the Planalto Palace to gain time to avoid what could be the 2nd major defeat of the government this month, which could be consolidated if the project to halt 2 acts by Lula about the universalization of sanitation is approved in the Senate, as it happened among deputies.

preliminary information indicate that senators should vote on the proposal by the end of this month.

The 1st demonstration of baselessness in the Legislature took place on Tuesday (May 2), when the vote on the bill of fake news (PL 2,630, of 2020) was postponed in the Chamber at the request of the rapporteur, deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), who said he needed more time to accept the suggestions from the benches.

GAIN TIME

This Thursday (May 4), Randolfe said that the government will debate the decrees of the President of the Republic with leaders of the Senate, as he believes that the “correlation of forces and circumstances that led to the decision by the Chamber is not the same in the Senate”.

“We have enough space here in the Senate to have a more detailed and detailed dialogue, including bringing ministers from the area to present to senators. Minister Jader Filho (Cities) should attend next week. We will bring all the ministers to explain the reasons for the decree”he declared.

On Wednesday (May 3), the Chamber approved the PDL (Legislative Decree Project) 98 of 2023 to stop acts signed by the PT, which expand the power of state-owned companies to work on the universalization of basic sanitation, whose priority since 2021, with the framework of basic sanitation, is the private initiative.

On April 5 of this year, Lula signed the decrees 11,466/23 It is 11,467/23. In the Senate, the government seeks to bury the matter or guarantee confirmation of Executive decrees.

O PDL 98/2023authored by Deputy Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES), was approved by the Chamber. The project that reaches the Senate is an alternative text (replacement) of the deputy Alex Manente (Citizenship-SP). Lula’s decrees revoke regulations issued in 2020 and 2021.

In the evaluation of the authors and deputies that support the suspension, the decree allows the regularization of current contracts that should be extinguished without the possibility of renewal, preventing the holding of a bidding process for the new contracting of the service. Defenders of the regulation argue that it benefits small towns that would not be of interest to private companies in setting up blocks of municipalities for the regionalized provision of basic sanitation.

This feature was written by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Kelly Hekally.