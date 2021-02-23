Police in the town of Coolidge, USA, arrested a man who claimed to have been kidnapped.

Police found 19-year-old Brandon Soules near a water tower, with hands tied behind the back and a handkerchief in his mouth.

Soules told police that he was kidnapped by two masked men. He says the men knocked him unconscious and took him away in a vehicle before leaving him next to a water tower.

Coolidge detectives conducted an investigation that found no evidence that it had occurred a kidnapping or assault. Officers say that when they watched the surveillance video to corroborate his story that he was hit on the head and put in his car in front of his home, they saw no signs that his story was true.

The young man was arrested for false reports to police, and officers say Soules admitted that he made up the story as an excuse not to go to work.

He also alleged that the kidnapping occurred by a large amount of money that his father had hidden in the city, a lie that was also fabricated by him.

Coolidge police reported that Soules was fired from his job at The Tire Factory.

