Jessica Morlacchi attacked on social media after the harassment of Memo Remigi

In addition to injury, insult: not only Jessica Morlacchi was the victim of harassment by the singer Memo Remigi during the program Today is another daybut she was also attacked on social media for not defending the artist.

To make known the messages on social media from the haters was the same Morlacchi on his profile Instagram. The former Gazosa singer, in fact, published a message from a user who wrote: “You had to defend the great Memo. If this story didn’t come out, you would have kept the pat, because that’s how you used to joke. Now in order not to pass for the bad, do you play the part of the molested? You should have reported first if it really bothered you ”.

The reaction of Jessica Morlacchi, who also received many messages of solidarity, was not long in coming: “I warn all of Italy that a lot of these messages are coming to me… How confused your daughters will grow up… I’m really sorry. Remember dear geniuses that verbal confidence is one thing, hands must be kept in pockets. And to all those who are sending me this type of message, I send an international gesture (the emoticon of the middle finger ed) “.