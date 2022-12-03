Azteca fans have not stopped breaking social networks before their presence in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, this time a seller went viral, since before his immense pain that Mexico did not enter the round of 16, he chose to finish off the shirts of the Selección del Tri.

“I finish them off so as not to burn them”, It was the message that caused mixed feelings among Internet users, since some laughed at his actions, others remembered how the Mexican National Team lost against Argentina and reopened their wound by being left out of the World Cup.

Soccer fans in Mexico to attend the stadiums in Qatar or watch the team compete on television, decided to wear the representative Tricolor shirt, for which many bought it, but when many lost they no longer made this investment, so that sellers kept many garments in their establishment.

Therefore, a seller decided to put them with the 50% offthus earning, even if it was what he invested for them, since, at their normal price, it would be difficult for them to buy it.

However, the merchant in the posters that he put up outside his business, not only wrote that the price of the garments fell, but also He criticized the way of playing of the members of the Mexican National Team.

Internet users began to share the merchant’s discount on social networks, including the (@nocontextfooty) account on the Twitter platform.

We recommend you read:

After seeing how Mexico did not qualify for the round of 16, the vendor wrote the phrase, “I finish them off so as not to burn them, everything from Deception at 50%”.